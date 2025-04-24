Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Kim Orton, and others have messages for Charlotte Flair after her WrestleMania 41 loss to Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair's Instagram post after losing at WrestleMania 41 caught the attention of several names, including Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Kim Orton, and others.
Flair failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The latter successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship in her first-ever appearance at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Flair was aiming to add another major achievement to her list of accomplishments.
The Queen reflected on her loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All and received lots of encouraging messages from former WWE Superstars, veterans, and legends.
Check out some of the reactions to Flair's Instagram post after her WrestleMania 41 loss:
Flair earned her shot at the Women's Championship after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She went to all three brands and evaluated her choices before deciding to go after Tiffany Stratton's title.
Vince Russo praised Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton after WrestleMania 41
Vince Russo praised Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton for their toughness and resilience during their title match at WrestleMania 41.
Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo discussed how tough the female athletes were after Stratton seemingly got her tooth knocked out during the title match. He said:
"Bro, I think we forget how tough these female wrestlers are, bro. You know, bro, if I get my tooth knocked out, I am crying to my wife for the next two weeks, bro. And Tiffany's standing there with a tooth knocked out, like, not fazed, bro. These girls are tough, man."
Post-WrestleMania 41, Stratton revealed on social media that her teeth were fine and she didn't lose any. However, that certainly doesn't change the fact that Stratton and Flair pushed each other to the absolute limit on Night One of WrestleMania 41.
It remains to be seen if the two superstars appear on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night SmackDown and what plans Creative has in store for the reigning WWE Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair.