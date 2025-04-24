Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Kim Orton, and others have messages for Charlotte Flair after her WrestleMania 41 loss to Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair's Instagram post after losing at WrestleMania 41 caught the attention of several names, including Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Kim Orton, and others.

Ad

Flair failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton on Night One of WrestleMania 41. The latter successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship in her first-ever appearance at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Flair was aiming to add another major achievement to her list of accomplishments.

The Queen reflected on her loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All and received lots of encouraging messages from former WWE Superstars, veterans, and legends.

Check out some of the reactions to Flair's Instagram post after her WrestleMania 41 loss:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Flair earned her shot at the Women's Championship after winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She went to all three brands and evaluated her choices before deciding to go after Tiffany Stratton's title.

Vince Russo praised Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton after WrestleMania 41

Vince Russo praised Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton for their toughness and resilience during their title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo discussed how tough the female athletes were after Stratton seemingly got her tooth knocked out during the title match. He said:

"Bro, I think we forget how tough these female wrestlers are, bro. You know, bro, if I get my tooth knocked out, I am crying to my wife for the next two weeks, bro. And Tiffany's standing there with a tooth knocked out, like, not fazed, bro. These girls are tough, man."

Ad

Ad

Post-WrestleMania 41, Stratton revealed on social media that her teeth were fine and she didn't lose any. However, that certainly doesn't change the fact that Stratton and Flair pushed each other to the absolute limit on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars appear on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night SmackDown and what plans Creative has in store for the reigning WWE Women's Champion and Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More