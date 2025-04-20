"They are tough"- Wrestling veteran on current WWE champion getting injured at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran has huge praise for a WWE champion showing resilience in the face of adversity. The superstar is none other than Tiffany Stratton, who seemingly lost a tooth during her WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair.

While reviewing the PLE on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo put over female wrestlers for their toughness before referencing Tiffany Stratton's apparent injury on the show.

"Bro, I think we forget how tough these female wrestlers are, bro. You know, bro, if I get my tooth knocked out, I am crying to my wife for the next two weeks, bro. And Tiffany's standing there with a tooth knocked out, like, not fazed, bro. These girls are tough, man." [From 01:13:16 onwards]

The feud had been nothing short of personal, with both women taking personal shots at each other on weekly television on the road to last night's world title match-up.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque sent a message to Tiffany Stratton following her successful title defense at WrestleMania 41. Here's what The Game wrote on X/Twitter:

"Her meteoric rise to the top continues, beating one of the biggest, most decorated stars in @WWE history in her #WrestleMania debut! AND STILL… @tiffstrattonwwe !"

Fans will have to wait to see if Charlotte Flair gets a rematch against Tiffany Stratton.

