Nikki Bella questions why WWE fans hate her so much

Nikki Bella cannot understand why so many WWE fans criticize her online.

The 39-year-old is a two-time Divas Champion and three-time Diva of the Year. She also found success on reality television, starring in Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Nikki Bella Says I Do. Nikki and her sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki questioned why she divides opinion among wrestling fans:

"I love this business so much. I've broken my neck in this business, and other bones. I came back, I've risked my life, I've risked so many things because [of] how much I love it, and it's just so hard when you're so hated for something. I'm just always confused of like why? What have I ever done? Being successful? Literally that's it."

Nikki added that she never turned her back on the wrestling business after her full-time in-ring career ended. She also feels like she empowers women's wrestling with every chance she gets.

Nikki Bella's partner receives messages from WWE fans

After her long-term relationship with fellow WWE star John Cena ended, Nikki Bella married professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev last year.

Nikki revealed that her husband often receives negative messages online from WWE fans comparing him to Cena:

"The one thing that has affected me the most recently is just all the hate Artem gets because they compare him [to Cena]. They'll say things to him, and Artem will ignore it. Every now and then, he'll make a comment to me and he's like, 'Gosh, your industry can be so brutal. The dancing industry is not like that.'"

Nikki also spoke recently about the lack of female legends on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW.

