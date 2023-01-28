"Why aren’t we being appreciated?" - The Bella Twins detail their issues with the lack of female legends on WWE RAW XXX

The Bella Twins made their feelings known about the lack of female representation on WWE RAW is XXX this past Monday night. WWE RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary but featured hardly any appearances from female legends.

Nikki and Brie bashed WWE for mentioning Sasha Banks and other legends during the episode. They also claimed that there are people the company simply does not want to show anymore.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall show, Nikki and Brie elaborated on this disappointment in RAW XXX. Nikki noted that a lot of women have paved the way in wrestling over the past thirty years and should be highlighted:

"When you have love and passion for something with your heart and your soul, you want to be appreciated, and I think that’s in any industry. For us female wrestlers, it was Raw XXX, the 30th anniversary. And throughout those 30 years, women have done a whole lot to make ‘Raw’ what it is," said Nikki Bella.

She added that the company should have at least prepared a video package to honor female legends that have contributed to the industry:

"So when you have a three-hour show, and it’s male-dominated and women aren’t being honored, pretty much at all, you just sit back and you’re like, ‘Why aren’t we being appreciated? Like, why don’t you even have a video package showcasing what all these incredible women have done?", added Nikki. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Brie Bella on the issue with WWE RAW is XXX not being about them

Brie Bella said the issue with WWE RAW's 30th anniversary goes beyond them not being featured on the show.

She told Tamron Hill that there was a long list of female superstars that deserved to be on the show. Brie added that when they spoke, it made headlines, but the issue was not about them not appearing on the show. It was about the other former talent that WWE did not recognize during RAW is XXX:

"I think [that] when Nikki and I speak, it always makes headlines. But the thing that we love is that we come from passion for women, not from ourselves. The Bella Twins don’t have to be at ‘Raw XXX,’ it’s only other women that, we can give you a whole long list, that should have been there," said Brie Bella. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

The Royal Rumble is this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be interesting to see how many legends show up as surprise entrants during the Women's Royal Rumble match.

