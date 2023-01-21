WWE considering "non-traditional" surprises for Royal Rumble 2023 - Reports

WWE is set to feature some "non-traditional" surprises during this year's Royal Rumble matches, as per the latest reports.

In years past, the promotion would bring back legends of the past as surprise entrants into the Royal Rumble match. Fans love seeing their favorites from years past. One of the best examples of that is the incredible reaction Diesel (Kevin Nash) received from the WWE Universe when he entered the 2011 Royal Rumble match.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, several WWE veterans have contacted the company to get booked for the upcoming premium live event on January 28. The report notes that the company is said to be opting to go in a different direction in some cases and will be featuring "non-traditional surprises" during the Royal Rumble matches next weekend.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes should win the Royal Rumble

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that the company has no choice but to book Cody Rhodes as the winner of this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since the episode of RAW following Hell in a Cell 2022. The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins for the third time in a row at the premium live event but entered the match with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while training. The 37-year-old earned the respect of the WWE Universe for putting on a terrific match while clearly in incredible pain.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that there isn't a better option than Cody Rhodes at the moment to win the match.

"Bro, I don't know what that swerve would be. Who means anything to go over in this thing outside of Cody Rhodes? Like, really? You're going to put Kevin Nash in the Royal Rumble to win it? Like, really, bro, what could they possibly do that's a swerve that's going to excite anybody?" [17:00 onwards]

Cody Rhodes has already announced that he will be returning from injury at this year's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see what surprises the promotion has in store for fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio for next week's premium live event.

