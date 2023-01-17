5 Reasons Cody Rhodes should win the WWE Royal Rumble: It is his destiny; a threat to The Tribal Chief

It was announced during the January 16th episode of WWE RAW that Cody Rhodes will be returning to action at the Royal Rumble. This year's WWE Royal Rumble airs live on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The American Nightmare has not appeared since the episode of RAW following Hell in a Cell in June last year. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins for the third time in a row at the premium live event but entered the bout with a torn pectoral muscle. Seth brutally attacked Cody on RAW with a sledgehammer as a way to write him off of TV.

With his return date announced, the 37-year-old could be in store for the best year of his career. Listed below are five reasons Cody Rhodes should win the Royal Rumble match this year.

#5. Cody Rhodes should win the WWE Royal Rumble because of the story

#Rhodes2Rumble BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match! BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/xGOTxTwdGB

Cody Rhodes was one of the most popular superstars on the roster when he returned to the company at WrestleMania 38. He arrived as former CEO Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins and picked up a victory over The Visionary in his first match back.

The storyline with Seth Rollins has been captivating and fans still remember his gruesome injury at Hell in a Cell. It would be sweet revenge for The American Nightmare if it came down to him and Seth as the final two in the Royal Rumble match. Cody could then send Seth flying over the top rope to the floor to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

#4. He is popular with the WWE Universe

Cody struggled to connect with wrestling fans during his initial run with the company. The promotion attempted to rectify that by changing his character to Stardust, a take on his older brother's Goldust character, but fans weren't interested.

Since his return, Cody Rhodes has demonstrated his ability to cut promos better than most on the roster, and his skills in the ring are undeniable. He has improved during his time away from the company and has quickly become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. The crowd at Royal Rumble would surely erupt if Cody was the final superstar remaining.

#3. Cody Rhodes is a former AEW EVP

There is no such thing as being petty in a promotional war. All Elite Wrestling has signed countless released WWE Superstars that have greatly benefited its product. Swerve Strickland has made himself into a star in AEW, while his former faction Hit Row has flopped on SmackDown without him.

Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Championship as one of the founders of a rival promotion is an epic feather in the cap for the company. AEW President Tony Khan likely regrets not doing everything possible to keep The American Nightmare around, and seeing him win the title at WrestleMania 39 would only further that sentiment.

#2. It is his destiny

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with a goal in mind. His father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, and his brother Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) never captured the title in the company.

The former TNT Champion has referred to the WWE Championship as "the big one" on social media and clearly wants to win it in the near future. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 36-year-old noted that both Dusty and Dustin are legends but never held the title.

“My father Dusty, my brother Dustin, they’re both legends, but they never held the WWE title,” Rhodes says. “Everything I’m doing is very real. This is my path and my burden. Whether or not it is unobtainable, it is mine to seek.” H/T: [Sports Illustrated]

#1. Some fans believe he can defeat Roman Reigns

Stephen Jensen @FightTalk_ The path is now clear for Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble and go on to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. #WWECrownJewel The path is now clear for Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble and go on to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. #WWECrownJewel

Roman Reigns has had a remarkable run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has mowed everyone down in his path and the company is running out of credible opponents for The Tribal Chief. He has become unstoppable and it would take someone special to defeat him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Cody Rhodes would be a great opponent for Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year. He has shown that he can overcome the odds countless times throughout his career and many wrestling fans will be rooting for him against The Tribal Chief.

