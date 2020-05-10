Nikki Bella

The 2018 Royal Rumble was memorable for a number of reasons, mostly because the women were finally handed their own chance to make history, something that has now become an annual event.

This was also the night that Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut, something that completely overshadowed the fact that 30-women had battled to make history moments before.

Nikki and Brie Bella recently released "Incomparable", which is their memoirs and as part of the book, Nikki explained that the 2018 Rumble was one that was filled with drama from the beginning. Bella was part of the ending of the first-ever Women's match with Asuka but merely an hour before the showtime, the women were told they had to change their finish because the men's Rumble had a similar ending.

"The men knew we were doing our finish, but that day they petitioned WWE to let them do that finish instead. And for some implausible reason, even though we were the main event, we were told that we would have to change our version. Asuka doesn’t speak English, which made talking through variations hard. And we needed space to work, so they told us that we should drive back to the hotel (thirty minutes away) and work on something different in the ninety minutes before showtime. In a frantic dash, we worked up an alternative ending, and then the men changed their minds again and we were able to keep the original," wrote the 2020 WWE Hall of Famer.

The Bella Twins reveal a number of different facts throughout the book, including that Nikki believes Ronda's debut was a "slap in the face" following what the other women had achieved.

It was a hard night for the Women's Division, but it remains unknown what this finish was that the men petitioned for, but obviously, it wasn't one that Vince McMahon was happy with.