Nikki Bella reveals dating life status after WWE return

Nikki Bella has featured prominently on WWE programming since returning on the June 9 episode of RAW. During a recent podcast appearance with Stephanie McMahon, the Hall of Famer opened up about her dating life.

Nikki's divorce from professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was finalized in 2024. Prior to that, the RAW star was engaged to WWE icon John Cena in 2017 before they split up the following year. She also had a long-term relationship with TNA's Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

Appearing on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Nikki confirmed she is open to dating again. However, she will not allow anyone to visit her home in Napa Valley, California, where she lives with her son, Matteo.

"All the girls were talking about this last night when we were in the suite. We were all hanging out, and some of them were telling me what I should go for because there's a few of us that have become single, so we've had some fun conversations. It was good yesterday. And it's so funny because I'm just like, well, as long as they don't live in Napa or ever expect to come visit, yeah, I'm fine with that."

Nikki Bella's twin sister Brie has been married to AEW's Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, since 2014.

Brie Bella's advice to Nikki Bella about dating

During the podcast, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon encouraged Nikki Bella to have fun and not put pressure on herself to find the perfect man.

Agreeing with McMahon, the two-time Divas Champion joked that Brie wants her to behave like the fictional character Samantha Jones from S*x and the City.

"No one's coming around my son for like years and years and years. I will be so strict. That's what Brie says [to have fun]. She's like, 'Girl, please, be Samantha in S*x and the City,' which, I'm not gonna lie, I have tried a little bit, you know, but it's hard out there. If you guys know anyone, feel free to send them my way. I feel like I'm actually tending to go older than younger."

In the same episode, Nikki revealed that Seth Rollins lied to her backstage at WWE Evolution on July 13.

Please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

