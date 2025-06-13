Nikki Bella reveals major reason for WWE return

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE this past week on RAW. She has now revealed the reason behind her comeback.
This week on WWE RAW, Nikki Bella returned only to be confronted by Liv Morgan. The two women exchanged words before the former Women's World Champion hit the Hall of Famer with an Oblivion, taking her down in the ring.
The WWE veteran addressed her return on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, stating that she felt she had a lot to prove to everyone during her initial run with the company, as they were fighting for women's wrestling. However, this time, she said she wanted to prove things to herself.
"I just, you know, I said back in the day, because we had approved so much and we were fighting for women's wrestling and we wanted the world to have eyes on it and have the respect and appreciation, and so back in the day, I was trying to prove stuff to everyone. It was proving everything to everyone of what we can do, what I can do, you know, being the champ, being a tag team, whatever it was. It was all about proving everything to everyone else and I told everyone, I go, “This time around, it's about proving something to myself,” and that is truly what this comeback and this run is for me and this new era is like proving things to myself." [H/T PWInsider]
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
Chelsea Green wants a hair vs. hair match with Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella was instrumental in moving the women's division forward in WWE. She played a monumental role in the women's revolution and is seen as an inspiration for many of the women on the current roster. Hence, plenty of the women want to compete with the WWE Hall of Famer.
Speaking on the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, Chelsea Green revealed that she would be interested in a hair vs. hair match with Nikki.
"I would love to do a me versus Nikki Bella Hair versus Hair match," Green said. "One of us gets our head shaved. One of us ends up with a peanut head. I would do it. For Nikki Bella, I would do anything. Total Divas, baby. I mean, how could they say no to such an amazing story?" [58:11–58:39]
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green will get to face off against Nikki in the future.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!