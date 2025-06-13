Nikki Bella reveals major reason for WWE return

Nikki Bella made her return to WWE this past week on RAW. She has now revealed the reason behind her comeback.

Ad

This week on WWE RAW, Nikki Bella returned only to be confronted by Liv Morgan. The two women exchanged words before the former Women's World Champion hit the Hall of Famer with an Oblivion, taking her down in the ring.

The WWE veteran addressed her return on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, stating that she felt she had a lot to prove to everyone during her initial run with the company, as they were fighting for women's wrestling. However, this time, she said she wanted to prove things to herself.

Ad

Trending

"I just, you know, I said back in the day, because we had approved so much and we were fighting for women's wrestling and we wanted the world to have eyes on it and have the respect and appreciation, and so back in the day, I was trying to prove stuff to everyone. It was proving everything to everyone of what we can do, what I can do, you know, being the champ, being a tag team, whatever it was. It was all about proving everything to everyone else and I told everyone, I go, “This time around, it's about proving something to myself,” and that is truly what this comeback and this run is for me and this new era is like proving things to myself." [H/T PWInsider]

Ad

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Chelsea Green wants a hair vs. hair match with Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella was instrumental in moving the women's division forward in WWE. She played a monumental role in the women's revolution and is seen as an inspiration for many of the women on the current roster. Hence, plenty of the women want to compete with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, Chelsea Green revealed that she would be interested in a hair vs. hair match with Nikki.

"I would love to do a me versus Nikki Bella Hair versus Hair match," Green said. "One of us gets our head shaved. One of us ends up with a peanut head. I would do it. For Nikki Bella, I would do anything. Total Divas, baby. I mean, how could they say no to such an amazing story?" [58:11–58:39]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green will get to face off against Nikki in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!