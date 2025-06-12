WWE star wants Hair vs. Hair match against Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella looks set to return to WWE in-ring action soon after appearing on the June 9 edition of RAW. In a recent interview, Chelsea Green opened up about possibly facing the Hall of Famer one day.

Green became a huge Nikki Bella fan after watching her on the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality shows. They were a part of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, Green had already been eliminated when Nikki Bella entered.

Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, the SmackDown star revealed she would be prepared to lose her hair in a feud with the returning legend.

"I would love to do a me versus Nikki Bella Hair versus Hair match," Green said. "One of us gets our head shaved. One of us ends up with a peanut head. I would do it. For Nikki Bella, I would do anything. Total Divas, baby. I mean, how could they say no to such an amazing story?" [58:11–58:39]

Hair vs. Hair matches are not as common in modern-day WWE as they were in past generations. In 2004, Molly Holly got her head shaved after losing a Hair vs. Title match against then-Women's Champion Victoria at WrestleMania 20.

Possible plan after Nikki Bella's WWE return

WWE will hold the second all-women's Evolution event on July 13. In 2018, Nikki Bella unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship in the headlining match at the first Evolution.

Ahead of the next Evolution show, Nikki Bella failed to mention Liv Morgan during a RAW promo about WWE's top female stars. The segment ended with Morgan attacking the 41-year-old, prompting speculation that they could face off at Evolution.

It has also been speculated that Brie and Nikki Bella could take on Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Those rumors are likely to intensify after TMZ reported that Nikki's sister Brie is in talks about possibly returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

