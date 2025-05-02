Nikki Bella reveals how she is preparing for her WWE return

Nikki Bella has provided an update on her WWE return. The former Divas Champion is preparing to return to the squared circle.

She made a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match back in February, which was her first match in three years. Her twin sister, Brie, also hasn't been active in the ring, as her last bout was in the 2022 Rumble. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as The Bella Twins.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella stated that she is training and preparing for her WWE comeback.

"I’ve been slowly getting back into lifting heavier to prep for this comeback and, you know, I told myself that exactly. A little bit at a time, Nicole. You’re not gonna get super strong overnight and I’ve been doing that, and I had texted my sister and my mom last week and I’m like, 'I went up 15 pounds.' I was so happy, and I didn’t even realize it, but I was just doing a little bit at a time, and then all of a sudden, here I am, and it feels just so good and that’s why I just stick with it. Don’t over expect. Just do a little bit," said Nikki. (H/T PWInsider)

Nikki Bella confirmed that there will be a Bella Twins comeback

The last time The Bella Twins were in the same ring at the same time was during the 2022 Royal Rumble match. They haven't teamed up since 2018.

Nikki Bella confirmed on Busted Open Radio that the Bellas will make a comeback.

"OK, to wrap it up... I'm waiting for this one [points to Brie] to join me in the ring. So, yes... there will be a Bella Twins comeback," Nikki Bella said.

The Bella Twins challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is something that they and their fans have wanted to see for a long time. Only time will tell whether it comes to fruition.

