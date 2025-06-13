Nikki Bella reveals what shocked her during RAW return

Nikki Bella made her return to RAW this past week. She revealed what shocked her during her comeback.

When Nikki Bella made her return to RAW this week, Liv Morgan interrupted her, stormed to the ring, and confronted the WWE Hall of Famer. Both women exchanged shots at one another. However, the segment didn't end well for Bella, as she took an Oblivion from the former Women's World Champion.

The WWE legend opened up about her return on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, stating that she was "shocked" when Liv Morgan came out to the ring like a fireball.

"I was shocked when Liv came out like a fireball. It was like incredible. I was like, “Oh shoot. Whoa.” You felt that. I mean, she came to the ring so fast. It was insane." [H/T PWInsider]

Nikki Bella also addressed a major botch from her segment on RAW

During the segment, Nikki Bella mentioned a few female stars on the current roster. One of the names she mentioned was Stephanie Vaquer. However, the WWE Hall of Famer mispronounced her last name, which went viral online.

During the same episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki revealed that she practiced Stephanie Vaquer's name multiple times and even asked the former NXT Women's Champion about her last name. She also mentioned that she didn't want to think about it too much since she had the entire promo to focus on.

"Well, when I would repeat it after her, she's like, “Perfect.” I was saying it amazing, but then you get in your head and then I'm like, “Wait, I can't let myself be hooked on just one last name or then I'm going to mess everything up,” because you know, I wanted to say a bunch of people's names, and so I didn't want to get too hooked on hers. But then I was asking people like, they're like, “No, you just say it like Vaquer,” like think care at the end. You know, and then I'm like, “Okay,” but then I wanted to say it with some spice, so I got to work on that. I'm so bad, like pronouncing, you and I with our pronunciation at times." [H/T PWInsider]

It will be interesting to see if this segment will lead to a match between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan.

