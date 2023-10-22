Nikki Bella reveals the "upsetting" way that WWE officially ended ties with her after her contract expired

Brie and Nikki Bella, now known as the Garcia Twins, revealed in March 2023 that their WWE contract had expired and that they were opting to go with their real surnames, "Garcia" instead of Bella, going forward. Nikki Bella recently revealed the surprising way that WWE officially ended ties with her and her sister.

It should be noted that The Bella Twins and WWE chose not to renew their contracts upon mutual agreement. However, on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Nikki Bella revealed exactly how things played out earlier this year.

Nikki said that it is different for women leaving WWE as compared to men. Given their status and importance during the tenure, Nikki and Brie both assumed that when the contract expired, there would be talks about the "Bella" name and likely a negotiation where WWE took a percentage of what they made on future projects as they were using their Intellectual Property.

Instead, she revealed that she received a lawyer letter merely four hours before their contract expired, with WWE stating that they were seizing their use of the "Bella" IP.

"I’ll be honest, I got a lawyer letter four hours before my contact was ending. They were seizing it all. I keep that letter in my office so I can always see it and just know that, as I enter this new chapter, it’s like I get to see what wasn’t even talked about [with] something I built for 20 years, but I know that I have the power as a woman to build something else for the next 20 years. It was upsetting because we were attached, but also I get a business, like, ‘Hey, this is our platform.’ I get it, I’m very understanding in that way. That is their IP. But we would have continued to have built that if there was a talk,” Nikki said. [H/T Fightful]

Brie and Nikki Bella sent Jade Cargill an encouraging message after her WWE signing was announced

Brie and Nikki Bella may not be with WWE anymore, but they are still bonafide Hall of Famers. They likely tune into WWE time and again.

When WWE announced the blockbuster signing of former AEW star Jade Cargill, the Garcia Twins, formerly known as The Bella Twins, congratulated her and said that they were excited for what was to come.

Jade Cargill even responded by thanking them and calling them legends.

