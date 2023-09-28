Jade Cargill responds to The Bella Twins' heartfelt welcome to WWE

WWE's latest signing, Jade Cargill, recently responded to The Bella Twins after they sent a heartfelt welcome message to her.

Nikki Bella recently got tricked into thinking that Cargill issued a challenge to her for a match. However, it turned out to be a fake account with a Twitter verification tick.

After learning this, Nikki sent a tweet from The Bella Twins' Twitter account, admitting that she got tricked because of the paid verification system of Twitter. The former champion said she was still very excited to see Jade Cargill in action.

"Well that was awesome lol gotta love paid for verifications. [Jade Cargill], still excited to see you leave an incredible mark on the WWE women’s division and mixed in with incredible talent! You’ll love that locker room! Can’t wait to watch!"

Cargill quickly noticed the tweet and thanked the twins while showing appreciation and love for them.

"Thank you legends! Much love."

You can check out the tweet below:

Jade Cargill wants the WWE Universe to keep an eye out for her debut

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Cargill was asked if WWE had decided the plan for her debut.

She confirmed that the plan for her first on-screen appearance had been decided but did not reveal on which show she would debut.

"It has, and guess what, everybody is going to have to tune in to every network and see where I’m going. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to stir the pot and get people guessing where I’m going to be. Just tune in," Cargill said.

