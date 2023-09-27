Jade Cargill should not debut on WWE RAW or SmackDown, according to wrestling veteran

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, recently signed megastar, Jade Cargill, should not debut on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

Cargill performed for AEW between 2020 and 2023. During her time with the company, she won the TBS Championship and became one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling business. After a lot of speculation, the megastar has finally joined WWE.

There are a lot of rumors going around about her debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Some people believe that she will directly debut on the main roster while others believe she will first make her way to WWE NXT.

In the latest episode of K100, Konnan and Disco Inferno were asked about how Jade Cargill should make her debut in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Both of them agreed that there was no rush for her to make her debut directly on the main roster as they believed Jade might need to get polished first.

Inferno then went on to talk about how he would have booked Jade's debut. He said that he would have put her in the Performance Center first before unveiling her on NXT and then on the main roster whenever she is ready for it.

"The girl needs work... I wouldn't do anything with her until she learned how to work. That's what I would do. Put her in this thing[Performance Center] if she's ready to get on TV, test her work in NXT and when she's ready, bring her up[to the main roster]. You go through the system there." [From 12:55 to 13:14]

Konnan then agreed with Disco and said that there was nothing wrong with Jade Cargill going through WWE NXT as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have also done that.

"Yeah, there's nothing wrong with going through NXT cause everybody knows that's where Seth [Rollins] went through, Becky [Lynch] went through. It isn't like before where you're like in Florida Championship Wrestling or whatever. This is different now." [From 13:14 to 13:27]

You can check out the whole video below:

Jade Cargill said that WWE fans will need to tune in to every network and see where she will debut

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Jade Cargill said that the fans will need to keep an eye out for her debut as it can be on either of three brands (NXT, RAW, and SmackDown).

"Everybody is going to have to tune in to every network and see where I’m going. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to stir the pot and get people guessing where I’m going to be. Just tune in" Cargill said.

Fans want Jade Cargill to debut and confront Charlotte Flair. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for her.

How do you want Jade Cargill to make her WWE debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

