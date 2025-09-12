Nikki Bella's backstage conflict is WWE personality is over, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Nikki Bella has been making headlines after her comments about another name in the company, which indicated heat between them. However, the conflict has apparently come to an end with Nikki issuing an apology.

Ad

Nikki was recently talking about Wade Barrett on the podcast with her sister Brie, where she expressed disappointment with Wade's comment about her being desperate to prove that she was on par with the current talent. The situation spiralled out, but was later resolved by a conversation between the two. Nikki also posted a tweet as an apology, wishing Wade well in his well-deserved time off.

Speaking about the incident on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated:

Ad

Trending

"There was [a spat], and it's over now. It seems that Nikki somehow, like, avoided or said something to Wade Barrett, or he didn't say anything back to her, and she thought she got hot thinking he was mad at her or something. In the meantime, the two of them spoke, and everything is roses again."

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

What did WWE star Nikki Bella say in her tweet?

Nikki was very clear in stating that she made a mistake bringing up the topic in the podcast before talking to Wade Barrett directly.

In her tweet, the WWE star apologised to Wade and noted how a conversation with him had ironed out everything. She said:

"Lol yes great news! Sorry been off X this week. Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off," she wrote on X.

Ad

With Wade currently away from the active scene in WWE, it remains to be seen when he will be back in the commentary box.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!