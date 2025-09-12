Nikki Bella's backstage conflict is WWE personality is over, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Nikki Bella has been making headlines after her comments about another name in the company, which indicated heat between them. However, the conflict has apparently come to an end with Nikki issuing an apology.
Nikki was recently talking about Wade Barrett on the podcast with her sister Brie, where she expressed disappointment with Wade's comment about her being desperate to prove that she was on par with the current talent. The situation spiralled out, but was later resolved by a conversation between the two. Nikki also posted a tweet as an apology, wishing Wade well in his well-deserved time off.
Speaking about the incident on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated:
"There was [a spat], and it's over now. It seems that Nikki somehow, like, avoided or said something to Wade Barrett, or he didn't say anything back to her, and she thought she got hot thinking he was mad at her or something. In the meantime, the two of them spoke, and everything is roses again."
What did WWE star Nikki Bella say in her tweet?
Nikki was very clear in stating that she made a mistake bringing up the topic in the podcast before talking to Wade Barrett directly.
In her tweet, the WWE star apologised to Wade and noted how a conversation with him had ironed out everything. She said:
"Lol yes great news! Sorry been off X this week. Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off," she wrote on X.
With Wade currently away from the active scene in WWE, it remains to be seen when he will be back in the commentary box.
