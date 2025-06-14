Nikki Bella's run possibly in danger; WWE veteran questions Triple H's decisions (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how the company intends to use Nikki Bella. The star returned to TV this past week on RAW.

Bella was cutting a promo about the current talent on the roster when she was interrupted by Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid was irate that Nikki didn't acknowledge her as the most talented star in the division. Things got out of hand as the two women exchanged verbal jabs. Finally, Liv snapped and hit Bella with the Oblivion before storming out of the ring

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that although Nikki was being booked as the babyface, the fans would eventually turn on her. He felt the hardcore fans didn't see Nikki at the same level of in-ring skill as some of WWE's current women. The veteran writer questioned whether Triple H, who often lets the crowd dictate creative direction, would stick by Bella or cut her loose if the boos started coming.

"This is dangerous territory. Now we're gonna start giving into the marks? So, here's my next question. You know they hate Nikki Bella. In their mind, Nikki Bella is not a good wrestler. She's not a Giulia, (Lyra) Valkyria, or (Stephanie) Vaquer. She's none of them. So, when they start booing Nikki Bella, is Triple H gonna get rid of Nikki now?" [From 8:58 onwards]

Bella could be looking for a huge match against Liv after the assault last week. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the storyline in the coming weeks.

