Nikki Bella says she is "devastated" after huge change in plans

Nikki Bella shared that she is devastated. This comes after a massive change in plans.

She appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed some devastating news with her sister, Brie Bella.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that all her dialogue had been cut from Happy Gilmore 2, and that she was utterly devastated by it. She said that she was red-faced and, at the same time, was looking forward to the film debuting. Nikki said that she wished she had known before the dialogue was cut, because she had done media based on it, and the unfortunate fact was that fans didn't even end up knowing her name.

Nikki Bella did share that the movie was so good that it was the best one she had seen in years.

"I mean, I’m not gonna lie, like inside I was really bummed, and like devastated, yeah, and like red-faced. Like, even though I mean, like, whatever, but you know when you’re like, oh my gosh? Like, it just, like I was like, sad, you know? I almost wish I like knew, especially because I did media right before that, and I’m like oh my gosh, I’m this character, and... you don’t even end up knowing my name! But it’s okay. Honestly, like, the movie is so good. The movie is so good! It’s the best movie I’ve seen in years. I’m not even just saying that." (11:48 - 12:24)

Nikki Bella says that she knew that there would be 20 minutes cut, but had hoped her part would not be

Nikki Bella shared that she had heard that 20 minutes of the movie would need to be cut. She revealed that she had been praying that her part would not be cut from the film.

Unfortunately, the WWE star's part was cut, wherever she spoke, and on top of that, a group of people she filmed with had also been cut.

"Now, I remember hearing a few months ago that 20 minutes was gonna have to be cut out, and I’d been praying that it wouldn’t be my stuff. Well, guess what? All my talking stuff got cut. And not just me, it’s the whole group of people I filmed with. Like, I don’t want to give too much away, but the characters that I had to work with, a majority, like, of our funny scenes got taken out. But I get it when I’m watching the whole thing. For 20 minutes to be taken out, and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen." (11:10-11:45)

The movie is releasing today, albeit without Nikki Bella's talking parts.

