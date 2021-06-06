Nikki Bella sends a heartfelt message to multiple released WWE Superstars

Nikki Bella has shared a heartfelt message to multiple female superstars that have recently been released by WWE. The former WWE Divas Champion has nothing but praise for the likes of Ruby Riott, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Lana and Chelsea Green.

"I have been shocked to say the least about some of the releases lately at WWE. Wanted to write a thank you post to the women that have given their everything to the wrestling industry. Mind, body, soul and time. I was so honored to share the ring with some of you and the ones I hadn’t I was so looking forward to one day sharing it. @rubyriottwwe you were one of my favorite matches, you are such a selfless, kind, and incredibly talented woman. @themickiejames you are an icon. I always hoped to have had a badass storyline with you. I know we could have created magic. @jessicamckay and @cassielee goodness our future wrote itself, @thebriebella and I were dreaming of fighting for the tag titles against the both of you. You two were a magic duo! ✨ @thelanawwe you shined in and out of that ring, loved our @totaldivas days and traveling the world together. So many amazing laughs and memories! And @chelseaagreen was super excited to see what you were going to bring! Thank you all for the entertainment and the memories! I know the future is so bright for you all! Can’t wait to follow you all wherever you may go.🤍🦄⭐️ #womenswrestling," said Nikki Bella in her Instagram post.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella could return to WWE for one last run soon

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, together known as The Bella Twins, have had a very successful career in WWE. Earlier this year, the two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella mentioned that she wants to have one last run in WWE and go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside her sister Brie Bella. However, it would come down to whether they are cleared to compete again.

