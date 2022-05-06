Nikki Bella is all set to host a new game show with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly 

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to be one of the hosts of the new celebrity game show "Barmageddon" with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.

Prior to retiring in 2019, Nikki Bella first appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. And ever since announcing her retirement, the longest reigning champion has been working on other projects with her sister, Brie Bella. One of her notable projects after retirement was when she became a judge on America's Got Talent in 2022.

After speaking on the Today Show, Carson Daly announced that the Hall of Famer is slated to host a new celebrity game show, "Barmageddon". In a separate statement, it details how Bella is not new to competition and domination, making her a fun addition to the show.

“No stranger to competition and sheer domination herself, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella heats up the party and sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including air cannon cornhole, keg curling, drunken axe hole, sharts (‘Shelton darts’) and many more,”

The show is set in a bar where two celebrities will play a unique set of 5 bar games. The winning team takes home the prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat.

Nikki Bella on her current in-ring status

The former Divas champion had to step down from the ring in 2019 after doctors found a cyst in her brain. She then shocked the world when she returned during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match along with her sister Brie Bella.

When asked about her current status, the former superstar expressed how she would love to return, but it's all up to the doctors. She expressed that she wants to win the women's tag title in front of her son.

"As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, 'that's my mom.' "

WWE Superstars have made miraculous returns despite a life-threatening injury. The most recent example of this was when Edge made the return in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble as the 21st entrant.

With this in mind, there are possibilities for Nikki Bella and Brie to return to the ring for one last match and possibly for a tag team championship reign.

