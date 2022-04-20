Nikki Bella provides update on her in-ring status; wants to win tag titles in front of her son

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently commented on whether she will return to the ring.

The former Divas Champion announced her in-ring retirement in 2019 due to a cyst in her brain. After being medically cleared to compete, she briefly returned during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Her twin sister Brie Bella also made her in-ring return in the battle royal

During a recent Q&A session on NBC's AGT: Extreme 2022 YouTube channel, Nikki Bella stated that she'd love to return to WWE someday, but it's up to her doctors. She also said her goal is to win the women's tag team championships in front of her son.

"As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, 'that's my mom.' I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids. That would be amazing." (H/T Fightful)

Nikki Bella is the longest-reigning Divas Champion in WWE history

Among the driving forces of the women's revolution, The Bella Twins have broken a lot of barriers in WWE. Their popularity has led to a sizeable fanbase, often referred to as The Bella Army. The twins were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year due to their contributions in the sports entertainment industry.

Brie and Nikki are both former Divas Champions, with the latter having held the title for the longest time (301 days) in the company's history. Known for their teamwork, it'd be great to see The Bella Twins in the ring again, hoisting the women's tag team championships.

