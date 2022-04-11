×
"The world may see it" - Nikki Bella sets a date for her wedding

Nikki will tie the knot in Fall 2022
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 11, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella has announced a date for her wedding in a recent interview.

Bella has been dating professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev since 2019. The two met when they were paired up on the popular TV competition Dancing With The Stars. The couple have a child together, a baby boy called Matteo, with Nikki notably announcing her pregnancy on the same day as her twin sister Brie.

Prior to meeting Artem, Nikki dated John Cena from 2012 until 2018, with their relationship documented on E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Bella and her current partner Artem Chigvintsev have been engaged since 2020. In a recent interview with US Weekly, the former Divas Champion confirmed that they have set a wedding date:

“We’ve set a wedding date, I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” Nikki said
She also noted that the world might witness the nuptuals, as they too could be broadcast on the E! Network:

"It might be on E!. So, the world may see it,” Nikki added

When did Nikki Bella make her last WWE appearence?

Nikki officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019 after being diagnosed with a brain cyst.

However, the former champion did return to the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she and her sister Brie were surprise entrants in the event's titular match. Nikki also hinted at a potential WWE Women's Tag Team Championship run for The Bella Twins in the future.

Prior to this, Nikki Bella's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 37, where she and her sister received their Hall Of Fame induction and appeared in a segment alongside Bayley on the main show.

What do you think of Nikki Bella's announcement? Would you like to see her return to the ring once again? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
