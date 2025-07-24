Nikki Bella shares bad news after WWE RAW return

Last month, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE ahead of the second Evolution PLE. She competed in a Battle Royal at the event and then had her first singles match on WWE RAW in seven years. While this has the fans excited for a lengthy run from the Hall of Famer, her prospects for SummerSlam aren't looking great.

Ad

On the recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion talked about her recent stint in WWE and how she is having fun being part of the roster. Bella then provided an update on her status for SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 and 3.

“Hopefully your girl will be on SummerSlam. I don’t think, but I don’t know, so,” she said. [From 41:50 to 41-56]

Ad

Trending

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Nikki Bella wrestled Chelsea Green on the RAW after Evolution and emerged victorious despite Piper Niven and Alba Fyre interfering in the match. While Nikki has expressed her desire to have an extended run in WWE this time around, it remains to be seen how the promotion uses her in the coming days.

Nikki Bella wanted to be on WWE RAW

During the conversation, Nikki Bella also talked about how she wanted to be on Monday Night RAW this past week, but once she knew she wasn't going to be on the show, she made other plans.

Ad

"I wanted to be on RAW this past week but they didn’t need me. So then I went to the Happy Gilmore premiere and I’m just happy for whatever I get when I’m there. I love being in the locker room," she mentioned [From 37:50 to 38:00]

At Evolution and on WWE RAW, the former Divas Champion did prove that she can still go in the ring. She has talked about returning to WWE to prove that she can still hang with the current established roster, and fans will await her next appearance in a WWE ring.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Nikki and Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE