Nikki Bella shares bad news after WWE RAW return

Last month, Nikki Bella made her return to WWE ahead of the second Evolution PLE. She competed in a Battle Royal at the event and then had her first singles match on WWE RAW in seven years. While this has the fans excited for a lengthy run from the Hall of Famer, her prospects for SummerSlam aren't looking great.
On the recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion talked about her recent stint in WWE and how she is having fun being part of the roster. Bella then provided an update on her status for SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 and 3.
“Hopefully your girl will be on SummerSlam. I don’t think, but I don’t know, so,” she said. [From 41:50 to 41-56]
Check out the podcast below:
Nikki Bella wrestled Chelsea Green on the RAW after Evolution and emerged victorious despite Piper Niven and Alba Fyre interfering in the match. While Nikki has expressed her desire to have an extended run in WWE this time around, it remains to be seen how the promotion uses her in the coming days.
Nikki Bella wanted to be on WWE RAW
During the conversation, Nikki Bella also talked about how she wanted to be on Monday Night RAW this past week, but once she knew she wasn't going to be on the show, she made other plans.
"I wanted to be on RAW this past week but they didn’t need me. So then I went to the Happy Gilmore premiere and I’m just happy for whatever I get when I’m there. I love being in the locker room," she mentioned [From 37:50 to 38:00]
At Evolution and on WWE RAW, the former Divas Champion did prove that she can still go in the ring. She has talked about returning to WWE to prove that she can still hang with the current established roster, and fans will await her next appearance in a WWE ring.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Nikki and Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE