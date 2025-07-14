Nikki Bella shares emotional message ahead of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has shared an emotional message via social media ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The veteran is all set to wrestle her first match on the red brand in nearly seven years.

The 41-year-old contested in the 20-woman Battle Royal last night at WWE Evolution. Bella did not miss a beat and put forth an impressive performance. She made it to the final four before getting eliminated by NXT's Lash Legend.

Earlier today, Nikki Bella took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional message. In the caption to her photo from the PLE, she noted that WWE Evolution would always be her favorite event. Bella insinuated that it was the best premium live event of 2025, and she was happy for all the women involved.

"BELLA ARMY | EVOLUTION | BELLALUTION. All because of all of YOU! 🥹✨🙏🏼❤️👯‍♀️🖤 WWE Evolution will always be my favorite PLE, my heart, my soul. Everything we all have always wanted, everything we get to dream of, where unforgettable moments are made and stars are born! You can’t tell me this wasn’t the greatest PLE of the year! 🥰🔥🤩❤️‍🔥 Still on such a high! Still smiling for all the women! PS you all are about to get with a few posts of pics! 💋," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Nikki Bella issues a warning to injured WWE Superstar

On her return to RAW last month, Nikki Bella was interrupted by Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member fired shots at the veteran before flooring her with the Oblivion to kickstart a rivalry. Unfortunately, Liv injured her shoulder the following week while competing against Kairi Sane.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Nikki Bella noted that she was upset with the unfortunate injury, as they were set for a personal feud. However, the two-time WWE Divas Champion stayed in character and claimed that she would put Liv Morgan in her place whenever she makes her return.

"I mean, obviously, was I so bummed about Liv’s injury? Of course. We all are. Liv is such an incredible character. And she and I, we have a lot of layers, not only in our characters but also history and chemistry there. We were about to do something super epic, super personal, and it was gonna be really amazing. So that didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But hey, the beauty of wrestling is we’re always here, and we always come back. So, you know, I think I’m gonna have to stick around to put her in her place when she comes back," Bella said. [H/T: Ringside News]

While Liv Morgan recovers from her shoulder surgery, Nikki Bella is all set to wrestle SmackDown star Chelsea Green tonight on RAW. It will be interesting to see how she fares in her first televised singles match since Evolution 2018.

