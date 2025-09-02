  • home icon
  • Nikki Bella shares update on WWE future after heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris

Nikki Bella shares update on WWE future after heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 02, 2025 12:00 GMT
Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: wwe.com]

At Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella fell short in her quest to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Nikki took on Becky Lynch for the title and put on a solid show before being pinned by The Man thanks to a rolling backslide.

This defeat left Nikki shattered, as she aimed to win Championship gold on her return to WWE. It also raises the question of what is next for her and whether she will continue her current run in WWE.

Taking to X (Twitter), the Hall of Famer reacted to the outcome of the match and shared an update on her future. She noted that this is just the "beginning," hinting at a prolonged run.

also-read-trending Trending
"There’s nothing like my Bella Army!! 🥰🫶🏼❤️ Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such an amazing crowd!! Thank you!! 🙏🏼🥹💋," she wrote.
Nikki Bella has talked about having an extended run in WWE this time around. Previously, she made sporadic one-off appearances in the company, but she is looking to stay around longer on this occasion.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch had a botch at Clash in Paris

The match between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch turned out to be entertaining, but the two stars were involved in a big botch as well.

Toward the end of the match, Nikki was closer to the corner of the ring and attempted a springboard kick. However, Lynch had moved away from her position, resulting in the former Divas Champion completely missing her target.

You can watch the video below:

The contest also saw the French crowd cheer for the heel champion over the babyface Nikki Bella. This raised questions over WWE's booking of her in the recent weeks.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
