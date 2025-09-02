Nikki Bella shares update on WWE future after heartbreaking loss at Clash in Paris

At Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella fell short in her quest to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Nikki took on Becky Lynch for the title and put on a solid show before being pinned by The Man thanks to a rolling backslide.This defeat left Nikki shattered, as she aimed to win Championship gold on her return to WWE. It also raises the question of what is next for her and whether she will continue her current run in WWE.Taking to X (Twitter), the Hall of Famer reacted to the outcome of the match and shared an update on her future. She noted that this is just the &quot;beginning,&quot; hinting at a prolonged run.&quot;There’s nothing like my Bella Army!! 🥰🫶🏼❤️ Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such an amazing crowd!! Thank you!! 🙏🏼🥹💋,&quot; she wrote.Nikki &amp;amp; Brie @NikkiAndBrieLINKThere’s nothing like my Bella Army!! 🥰🫶🏼❤️ Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such anNikki Bella has talked about having an extended run in WWE this time around. Previously, she made sporadic one-off appearances in the company, but she is looking to stay around longer on this occasion.Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch had a botch at Clash in ParisThe match between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch turned out to be entertaining, but the two stars were involved in a big botch as well.Toward the end of the match, Nikki was closer to the corner of the ring and attempted a springboard kick. However, Lynch had moved away from her position, resulting in the former Divas Champion completely missing her target.You can watch the video below:The contest also saw the French crowd cheer for the heel champion over the babyface Nikki Bella. This raised questions over WWE's booking of her in the recent weeks.