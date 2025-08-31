5 Mistakes WWE made at Clash in Paris

WWE presented its first-ever premium live event from Paris on Sunday. Clash in Paris was stacked with some blockbuster matches, and the fans enjoyed an eventful match.Roman Reigns won his match against Bronson Reed but was brutally attacked after the match by Bron Breakker. The Vision ensured the Tribal Chief left the arena on a stretcher. Fans also saw John Cena overcome a stubborn Logan Paul as he had his bow in front of the energetic French crowd.The World Title match saw Seth Rollins retain the title in an entertaining match thanks to help from his wife, Becky Lynch.Despite this, WWE fell short in certain aspects of the show. Certain decisions by the promotion left a lot to be desired. In this article, we take a look at five mistakes that WWE made at Clash in Paris.5. Seth Rollins being absent during the opening matchThe opening match of the night saw Roman Reigns beat Bronson Reed before being taken out by The Vision. The vicious beatdown certainly made Reed and Breakker look strong and put them across as a major threat.However, Seth Rollins being absent for the post-match attack and not showing up at all during the opening match didn't do his faction any favors. He could have run interference during the match or come out later as Reigns was getting beat down.Fans shouldn't forget that the overarching story here is the animosity between The Visionary and the OTC1. Hence, Rollins showing up and applying the finishing touches to the attack with a Stomp on Reigns could have added another layer to their story.4. The momentum of the PLE cooled off after a strong startThe crowd inside the Paris La Défense Arena was hooked during the opening match between Reigns and Reed. The post-match attack on The Tribal Chief piqued the interest further as WWE went all guns blazing to start the PLE.While it was inevitable the show would tone down the energy a little, the follow-up matches cooled down the strong start. The Wyatt Sicks beat The Street Profits in the second match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. This was followed by the Women's Intercontinental Title match, which saw Becky Lynch beat Nikki Bella.While these two matches were solid by their own standards, they failed to keep up the momentum that was set by Reigns and Reed. Sheamus and Rusev did battle it out in a slugfest, but even they couldn't get the frenzied reaction that set the tone earlier. 3. Becky Lynch got cheered despite being a heelLeading up to her match against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch has done all the things a heel should be expected to do. She took shots at Nikki Bella's personal life and even dropped an Ozzy Osbourne comment that left WWE embarrassed.But when she made her way out to the ring at the PLE, she was surprisingly cheered by the French crowd. Even during the match and when she won, the crowd seemed to be on her side.Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. [Image credits: wwe.com]While WWE did a good job of building The Man as a hated heel, they perhaps failed to get Nikki Bella over as a babyface. During their promos on RAW, Lynch got the better of Nikki most of the time, and her persona appeared way more interesting than the Hall of Famer. Moreover, the two had little interaction beyond those promos, and fans never really got behind Nikki's title charge. This certainly didn't help build Nikki as a threat to Lynch, and the result was the heel champion getting cheered over a veteran babyface.2. Brock Lesnar not showing up to attack John CenaFans expected John Cena to take on Brock Lesnar after The Beast returned at SummerSlam to lay out the Unseen 17. However, WWE decided to push the inevitable match back and had Logan Paul face Cena at Clash in Paris.After Cena dropped the WWE Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at the Biggest Party in the Summer, it was likely that he would beat Logan Paul.Still, the match had the fans invested as both stars put on a show. Cena did win, but there was disappointment for fans, who were expecting Lesnar to show up.0xeligible⬜ @one_aptLINK@WWE Did Brock Lesnar show up?The Beast Incarnate popping up to deliver an F-5 to John Cena after he had been through a grueling match, would have added an element of surprise to the show. It would have also set the wheels in motion for their match. But it appears WWE didn't want to go down that route in Paris. However, it feels like a missed opportunity given that the fans were expecting an appearance from The Conqueror.1. No title changes at WWE Clash in ParisWWE booked three Title matches for the Clash in Paris card. Becky Lynch, The Wyatt Sicks, and Seth Rollins all walked into Paris La Défense Arena as Champions and walked out with their Titles firmly around their waists.This could be WWE's way of ensuring continuity and keeping the momentum of the Champions, but it may have been disappointing for fans to see no title changes on a PLE.ZER⓸ @zerowontmissLINK@WWE You ruining the PLE, that’s what happened.This also adds to the predictable nature of the booking that the fans have called out recently. While Rollins retaining the title in the main event made sense, a surprise title win for either Nikki Bella or The Street Profits would not have looked out of place.