Nikki Bella shows off new short-haired look

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has taken to her social media to post some adorable pictures with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, showing off her new short-haired look.

Bella has been dating Russian dancer Chigvintsev since January 2019. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their first child together, a boy named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020.

"He loves it short," wrote Nikki Bella in her tweet.

A two-time Divas Champion, Nikki Bella was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, together known as The Bella Twins. She last wrestled at WWE Evolution in 2018, the company's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view. She unsuccessfully challenged then RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for the title.

Nikki Bella has teased a WWE SummerSlam appearance

Nikki Bella has also teased an appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2021 later this week through the following tweet.

"Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N," Nikki Bella tweeted.

The main event of SummerSlam 2021 will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against John Cena. Fans are excited to see the two megastars clash at the pay-per-view.

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Cena and Reigns took their feud to another level with their insane promo battle. The two took several shots at each other and Roman Reigns even brought up John Cena's relationship with Nikki and their eventual break-up.

"20 years of missionary was good enough for you, but it wasn't good enough for Nikki Bella," said Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe was surprised to see The Tribal Chief name-drop Nikki Bella. It is to be seen whether the former Divas Champion appears on-screen at SummerSlam. It should be noted that The Bella Twins teased an in-ring return to WWE earlier this year.

