Nikki Bella spills tea on seeing ex-fiancé John Cena backstage since WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has opened up about seeing John Cena backstage since returning to the company. Bella and Cena dated for four years before getting engaged in 2017, only to call it quits a year later.

At WrestleMania 33, Cena proposed to Nikki in front of more than 60,000 people in Orlando, Florida. They were set to get married in May 2018, but announced their split a month before their planned wedding.

Both have moved on with their lives, with Cena marrying engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020. Nikki, on the other hand, married dancer Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022, but they had a messy divorce last year. They have a son together named Matteo, born in July 2020.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nikki Bella was asked what it was like seeing her ex-fiancé backstage. The Hall of Famer explained that things have been good and not awkward with The Unseen 17 and his wife, who has been attending most of the shows.

"I have so much respect for him and his wife and their relationship, and she is super sweet and amazing, and she’s at all the shows. It's been honestly very comfortable and very nice, and that's great. That's what you want from it. You don't want things to be awkward and weird, and it's not, so that's really nice," Nikki said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Nikki Bella is set to compete in the Battle Royal at Evolution this Sunday, with the winner earning a world title shot at Clash in Paris. John Cena will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes.

John Cena reveals details about his last WWE match

Speaking to Page Six to promote his new film Head of State, John Cena revealed a key detail about his Farewell Tour.

The Last Real Champion shared that while his final WWE match will be in December 2025, the company is looking to finalize the location before making an announcement.

"My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January; we're halfway through. Gosh, it's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said.

It will be interesting to see who Cena wrestles in his final match and if he works as a heel or a babyface.

