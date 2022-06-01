Nikki Bella to take part in Nickelodeon Golf competition in June

Former Divas Champion Nikki Bella will feature in the Nickelodeon competition series simultaneously telecast across three channels in June.

The Nickelodeon Slime Cup will air this month on Saturday, June 25. The cup will witness four teams of three competing against each other to survive a "Nick-ified" golf course. However, each team will consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity, and a Nickelodeon star to make the tournament more interesting.

According to a press release by Nickelodeon, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella will be seen on the Pink Team. The teams are as follows:

Green Team: Professional Golfer Collin Morikawa; Actor, Host, and Author Terry Crews; and Nick star Jaidyn Triplett.

Pink Team: Professional Golfer and recent PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas; WWE Superstar Nikki Bella; and Nick star Isaiah Crews.

Red Team: Professional Golfer Jon Rahm; NFL Superstar Justin Herbert; and Nick star Kate Godfrey.

Orange Team: Professional Golfer Lexi Thompson; NFL Superstar Saquon Barkley; and Nick star Tyler Wladis.

Nikki Bella provides an update on her in-ring status

The WWE Hall of Famer announced an end to her in-ring career in 2019 due to a brain cyst. However, she did return to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match after getting treated by doctors.

Following the January event, the 38-year-old commented on the possibility of another match during a Q&A session on NBC's AGT: Extreme 2022 YouTube channel. She explained that it's her dream to see her son cheering for her:

"As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I'd like it more when my son is, like, three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being, like, 'that's my mom.' I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids. That would be amazing." (H/T: Fightful)

Nikki Bella played a big part in the women's revolution in WWE. Along with Brie, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far