Nikki Bella Was Furious With Current WWE Superstar, He Reveals, After He Made a Huge Mistake

A current WWE Superstar revealed he once made a huge mistake. This left Nikki Bella furious.

Sheamus has been with WWE since 2007. He has participated in some of the biggest matches and has faced many of the top stars in the promotion. However, during his early days in FCW, he was involved in an incident with Nikki Bella, which left the Hall of Famer furious.

Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Sheamus recalled that Nikki Bella once introduced him to a baseball player he didn't know. So, after The Celtic Warrior introduced himself, he asked the baseball player for his name.

"Here’s another one. Nikki Bella got really mad at me one time. We’re in FCW, Nikki Bella comes in, and as this lad walks in. He’s a baseball player for the Yankees. Ok, grand. I’m probably in the country about eight months, and we’re standing in the facility, in the ring, and she goes, ‘This guy is my friend.’ I said, ‘Hey, I’m Sheamus.’ He goes, ‘Nice to meet you.’ I said, ‘And you are?’ He goes, ‘Derek.’ ‘Oh, nice to meet you, Derek, nice to meet you, Derek.’ So he walks off."

As it turned out, the baseball player was Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees, and Nikki was furious with Sheamus for making her look "stupid" in front of him.

"Nikki comes up to me, she goes, ‘Oh, my God Sheamus. Why did you do that?’ I said, ‘Do what?’ She goes, ‘Why did you say “what’s your name?”' Because that’s what you do when you meet someone for the first time, you ask them what your name is. And she goes, ‘That’s Derek Jeter from the Yankees!’ And I said, ‘All right, yeah, grand, cool. How am I supposed to know that?’ She was furious with me because she said I made her look stupid." [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Bully Ray criticized Nikki Bella's recent segment on RAW

On the August 4 episode of RAW, Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch and called her a disappointment. As things heated up, Lynch referred to herself and her husband as the greatest wrestling couple of all time before mocking Nikki's past relationship with John Cena. This drew a huge pop from the fans.

On his Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray criticized WWE, saying he didn't mind Becky Lynch referencing John Cena, but he was disappointed that Nikki had no follow-up or comeback. He also pointed out that Nikki looked uncomfortable because of the reaction to the John Cena mention and said she was buried in the segment.

"Nikki looked uncomfortable, because the reaction was so overwhelming and Nikki had to admit, 'Yeah, you got me and then try to come over the top with, 'But why don't you meet me in a wrestling match.' They left her dead in the water last night. Just for the pop. The heel buried the babyface." [From 3:08-3:37]

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella will follow up this segment with a match down the line.

