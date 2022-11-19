Nikki Cross breaks silence on some WWE fans disliking popular gimmick

Nikki Cross recently returned to her twisted side, which she portrayed during her days on NXT. However, she has nothing but good memories of her A.S.H. character and defended it when some WWE fans spoke ill about it.

Last year, the old regime had a unique idea for Nikki Cross after Alexa Bliss turned to the dark side and joined Bray Wyatt. They wanted Cross to adopt a new gimmick that involved her becoming a superhero and her moniker being Almost a Super Hero, which led to Nikki A.S.H.

The regime was quite happy with the character's success as she won the Money in the Bank contract, RAW Women's Championship, and Tag Team Championship. Recently, Nikki Cross broke the silence about her popular gimmick when some WWE fans disliked it.

"They might not have liked it, but I loved my MITB Win, my Raw Women’s Championship run and history making 3 time Tag Team Championships# reign [1st woman to do so] and multiple wins as 24/7 champ. I had convos with kids who adored it, dressed up like me and it warmed my heart 😘," Cross tweeted.

A few weeks ago, she returned to Monday Night RAW with her twisted character to end A.S.H.'s run on the main roster.

Nikki Cross recently dumped the 24/7 Championship and joined Team Bayley for Survivor Series: WarGames

Last month, Nikki Cross returned to the red brand,, where she attacked Damage CTRL members and Bianca Belair during her match with Bayley. After the bout, she attacked the Role Model to close the show.

After Crown Jewel 2022, Damage CTRL approached Nikki Cross and formed a pseudo-alliance with the Twisted One to continue their dominance on RAW. A few weeks ago, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke.

After winning the title, she dumped it in a backstage segment with Damage CTRL. Later, Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to a WarGames match, to which Cross joined Team Bayley.

Last week, Team Bayley got their fifth member in the form of Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. This might be the first time in several months that Ripley and Cross aligned as they were WWE Tag Team Champions during Cross' A.S.H. days.

Who do you think will win the Women's WarGames match at the premium live event? Sound off in the comment section.

