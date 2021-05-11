Nikki Cross earns a big win on her WWE return

Nikki Cross made her return to the WWE ring after almost 100 days. She took on Naomi at WWE Main Event and came out victorious.

WWE has not used Nikki Cross in any storyline for some time, and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was waiting to return. This was her third match in 2021 and just her second singles clash in the WWE ring this year. Meanwhile, Naomi has found a spot for herself on RAW in a tag team alongside Lana.

Nikki Cross had been off WWE television since her loss to Alexa Bliss on the February 1st edition of Monday Night RAW. Her previous in-ring appearance occurred during the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.

Nikki Cross expressed her love for wrestling before WrestleMania 37

Nikki Cross sent out a heartfelt tweet just days before WrestleMania 37 last month. Cross claimed she could be doing a lot of things, but her sole wish right now is to wrestle and entertain her fans. She tweeted:

Nikki Cross sent out a heartfelt tweet just days before WrestleMania 37 last month. Cross claimed she could be doing a lot of things, but her sole wish right now is to wrestle and entertain her fans.

I got my bachelors. I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor.

Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to.



But I want what I want.



I want to wrestle.

I want to entertain.

It’s what I was born to do. — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2021

Her tweet did not go unnoticed as the WWE Universe poured in support for her. Many called for WWE to include her in WrestleMania, but things did not pan out that way.

Charlotte Flair also came across the tweet and sent her an encouraging reply. The Queen responded with clapping emojis and showed her support for the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

👏 👏 👏 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 5, 2021

There are no updates or rumors on Nikki Cross's future with WWE. We will have to wait and see what plans the company has for her in the long run. Hopefully, they can bring her back to Monday Night RAW soon.