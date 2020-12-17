WWE TLC 2020 is almost on the horizon, and Asuka doesn't have a partner for her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship outing against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at the event.

Originally, Asuka was set to team up with Lana to take on the villains. However, Jax and Baszler's dastardly attack on Lana durinh this week's RAW made sure that she wouldn't be in a condition to compete at TLC.

Ever since then, the WWE Universe has been speculating as to who will be revealed as Asuka's partner at the PPV. Now, RAW Superstar Nikki Cross has posted a tweet hinting that she is interested in teaming up with The Empress of Tomorrow.

Cross also posted pictures from her classic NXT Women's title match with Asuka. Check out the tweet below:

Asuka and Nikki Cross would be an interesting duo

Asuka and Nikki Cross have history together. Their Last Woman Standing match for Asuka's NXT Women's title on an episode of WWE NXT was one for the ages. The duo have come a long way since then. Asuka is the current RAW Women's Champion, and a victory at WWE TLC 2020 will make her a double champion.

There's no telling who will end up becoming Asuka's partner at TLC, or if she will decide to face Baszler and Nia Jax on her own. Don't forget to catch WWE TLC 2020 on Sunday, December 20 to find out.