Nikki Cross posts a spine-chilling image few minutes before WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross seemingly teased her return to SmackDown tonight. She shared a terrifying picture moments before the Friday night show.

The star's last televised match was on an episode of RAW in September 2024. In a Mixed Street Fight, Cross teamed up with fellow Wyatt Sicks members Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy to defeat the American Made's Julius Creed, Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile.

The Uncle Howdy-led faction has since moved to SmackDown. However, they have yet to make their appearance on the show. The March 28, 2025, edition of the blue brand will be held at The O2 Arena, in London, England.

With only minutes to go before SmackDown (as of writing), Nikki Cross shared a spine-chilling photo on Instagram. The image revealed her alternate persona, Abby The Witch, displaying a horrifyingly scary face. It could Cross' way of teasing a Wyatt Sicks return to the SmackDown. Cross was also trying to remind that the group still exists and could be lurking in the shadows to attack their new prey soon.

Check out the former WWE RAW Women's Champion's IG post below:

Currently, it's uncertain whether The Wyatt Sicks will appear on the Friday night show. However, according to the post shared by Cross, she may show up with a vignette or attack a certain WWE Superstar.

Fans will have to wait and see if Abby The Witch and The Wyatt Sicks are set to return to SmackDown.

