Nikki Cross reacts to Alexa Bliss' character change on SmackDown: "I'm not imagining it"

Ever since The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss has been involved with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in various ways. While Alexa Bliss seemingly appeared as Sister Abigail in the Swamp Fight, she was attacked by The Fiend on SmackDown and her next confrontation saw her seemingly embrace him.

Alexa Bliss was partially involved in the Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt feud leading up to SummerSlam and since then, she's had a change in look and has slowly been drifting towards what seems to be a possible alliance with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly, The Ramblin' Rabbit was absent from the Firefly Fun House episode this past week on SmackDown and it was casually mentioned. What was also mentioned by Bray Wyatt was the fact that a "new friend" was coming to the Firefly Fun House, after which it immediately cut to a concerned Nikki Cross watching.

While she seemingly reconciled with Alexa Bliss, Ramblin' Rabbit was seen in the background and the Scottish former Tag Team Champion tweeted about it after rewatching it, indicating that things aren't right:

Friendships......and sisters...go through ups and downs. I have made my share of mistakes-I shut her out. I pushed her away. I still feel horrible for that and I have to make that up to her. But something is going on. I’m not imagining it, rewatching this proved it to me. https://t.co/wDuD75c66A — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) September 7, 2020

What direction is WWE heading with Alexa Bliss?

The big question is as to whether it's "too obvious" that Alexa Bliss is the new friend on the Firefly Fun House. However, there is a clear character change that is happening with Alexa Bliss as she's seemingly ready to enter a new chapter of her WWE career.

This will be unlike anything that Alexa Bliss has done before, but what this also means is that we'll likely be witnessing another women's tag team break up. In the past week, we've already seen The IIconics and The Golden Role Models break up and they were two key teams of the division.

This appears to be a two-sided coin as we're on the verge of an extremely interesting direction with Alexa Bliss while WWE continues to gut the Women's Tag Team division.

Either way, we hope that Nikki Cross ends up benefiting from the storyline one way or the other. Alexa Bliss will always remain prominent due to her popularity.