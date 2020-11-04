WWE RAW keeps getting more interesting every week, and one of the main reasons for that is Alexa Bliss. Since her run-in with The Fiend, Bliss has been one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars on TV. On last night's episode, Nikki Cross came face to face with Bliss' new persona on WWE RAW.

Nikki Cross' reaction to Alexa Bliss' situation on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Nikki Cross lost the chance to be a part of Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series. This week, she ran into her former teammate, Alexa Bliss. Since then, Nikki Cross has taken to social media to discuss what happened.

Ain’t that the damn truth.

I never tried to skirt away from the fact that this is my fault. I did this.

i wish you would all understand the guilt I’m still feeling. But what do you want me to do?! Move on? Help? Leave? Run? #RAW @WWE https://t.co/NSVj5qjipS — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 3, 2020

"Ain’t that the damn truth. I never tried to skirt away from the fact that this is my fault. I did this. i wish you would all understand the guilt I’m still feeling. But what do you want me to do?! Move on? Help? Leave? Run?"

First, on last night's WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss made an appearance on the Firefly Fun House. During the segment, when Wyatt placed his "heal" hand over Bliss' head, her eyes changed color, and her tongue fell off from her mouth when she smiled.

What in the ****



I don’t even know what to do from here guys 😞



solid advice to “run”



But she was my best friend.



She still is.

But...... https://t.co/U7sljvZenQ — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 3, 2020

Later on during the show, Nikki Cross ran into Alexa Bliss backstage. During the altercation, Bliss' head was faced away from the camera. When Nikki Cross forced Bliss to turn around, Bliss' eyes were a different color. Cross quickly retreated, scared of what she had seen.

Nikki Cross accepted complete blame for Alexa Bliss' current alliance with The Fiend. It all began when Nikki Cross, upset about her loss on WWE SmackDown, shoved Alexa Bliss away and left the ring.

When Bliss was all alone in the ring, The Fiend came out and confronted her, and seemingly casting a spell on her. Since then, Alexa Bliss hasn't been her normal self on WWE TV.