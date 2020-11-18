Nikki Cross reacts to Alexa Bliss slapping her on RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss took her deranged behavior to a whole new level by slapping her former best friend, Nikki Cross.

It began when Nikki confronted Alexa Bliss on the entrance ramp and tried to talk some sense into her, which certainly didn't sit well with the latter. Bliss hit Nikki as hard as she could, leading to a scuffle.

Soon after, Cross took to Twitter and posted a GIF featuring the exact moment when Alexa Bliss smacked her across the face. Nikki wrote that when one steps too close to the fire, they are able to see how it ends up burning them. Check out the tweet below:

When you step too close to the fire, you can see how hot it can burn you. pic.twitter.com/uaBbJf8cRd — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 17, 2020

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were once the best of friends

There was a time not too long ago when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were incredibly close to each other. The duo even won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on two occasions, with one of those wins coming at WrestleMania 36.

Alexa Bliss' slow and unexpected turn to the dark side was not something Nikki Cross had anticipated, but The Fiend's devilish schemes are way beyond anyone's comprehension.

It seems certain that Alexa Bliss will get worse with each passing week, and there's a slim chance that she will never go back to being her lovable, bubbly self again.