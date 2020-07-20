At WWE Extreme Rules, Nikki Cross faced Bayley in a match where she finally had the opportunity that she had been waiting for. The match at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Cross was doing an incredible job controlling Bayley throughout the match. However, when the time came Bayley was helped by Sasha Banks to retain her title. Sasha Banks passed her 'Boss' brass knuckles to Bayley while distracting the referee.

This allowed Bayley to hit Nikki Cross across the ribs with the brass knuckles, slip them off while the referee was not looking, and hit a facebuster on the discombobulated SmackDown Women's Championship challenger. This finally led to Bayley getting the win while Nikki Cross was left writhing in pain due to her ribs.

Nikki Cross on her WWE Extreme Rules loss to Bayley

Heading into her match against Bayley, Nikki Cross was justifiably nervous as she talked to Alexa Bliss about what she was afraid of. She was afraid that she would let the opportunity slip her by at WWE Extreme Rules, but her partner and friend, Alexa Bliss, assured her that would not be the case. Nikki Cross would then attack and take out Batley who was standing around with Sasha Banks backstage, having to be separated by Sasha Banks and Bliss, with her friend having to drag her away kicking and screaming in the end.

While she headed into the match with a level of confidence, Nikki Cross did not do anything wrong, as she was able to counter everything that the SmackDown Women's Champion brought to the match. Eventually, this frustrated Bayley so much that she had to sink to illegal tactics to get the win in the match.

Commenting on how she was going to handle the loss on Twitter, Nikki Cross has now posted an encouraging message on Twitter.

Feeling the loss, and the pain. I didn’t win but I re-gained something in the process. I won something else. Self belief and the confidence to push forward. Ability to look in the mirror at night. you just gotta pick yourself up and keep going#extremerules @WWE @WWENetwork https://t.co/wX7ZYj2TMS — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 20, 2020

Given the illegal tactics used by Bayley, Nikki Cross could easily demand a rematch, but it remains to be seen what will happen on WWE SmackDown.