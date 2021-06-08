Nikki Cross reacts to being the first woman to pin Rhea Ripley since her RAW debut

Nikki Cross has been on a roll recently as the WWE Superstar has racked up consecutive victories on her return to RAW after more than two months. Cross has beaten two of RAW's biggest stars in Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

Granted, both victories came in a beat-the-clock challenge issued to the two respective women, but Cross managed to withstand the test of time.

However, Cross secured one of the most significant victories of her career on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Twisted Sister teamed up with Asuka to take on RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match.

The match was entertaining to watch, with both sides leaving it all in the squared-circle. Ripley and Flair were the favorites on paper, but it was Nikki Cross and Asuka who pulled off the upset. Cross would pin Ripley earning the victory and becoming the first woman to pin the champion since her RAW debut.

Cross reacted to her victory with a post on Twitter, showing her obvious excitement and joy.

"I just pinned the RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION @RheaRipley_WWE. @WWEAsuka is just an incredible wonderfully amazing ball of badassness. What’s not to celebrate?!?! Let’s go and paint the town red. Woooooooooooo!!!!!!!!! You better join us @sarahschreib" said Nikki Cross

I just pinned the RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPION @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka is just an incredible wonderfully amazing ball of badassness. What’s not to celebrate?!?!



Let’s go and paint the town red



Woooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!😉



You better join us @sarahschreib



🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 #WWERaw https://t.co/IpjvNRWpdI — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 8, 2021

It was a huge victory for Nikki Cross and will hopefully provide some momentum as she looks to work her way to the top of the RAW Women's Division.

Could Nikki Cross and Asuka be the next big tag team in the Women's Division?

Nikki Cross and Asuka made for an interesting tag team on tonight's episode of RAW. The duo showed they work well together as they went on to beat Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Even in the post-match interview after RAW, it was nice to see the two interact with each other, showcasing the obvious chemistry that they share.

Perhaps they could be the next big tag team to grace the Women's Division, and could even potentially challenge for Natalya and Tamina's titles.

What do you make of the Nikki Cross and Asuka tag team? Would you like to see this duo challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun