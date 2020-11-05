Nikki Cross reacts to Killian Dain getting seriously injured on this week's NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick were having a tag team match with Ever-Rise. However, the match ended in a no-contest when Pat McAfee and his newest group stormed the arena and attacked both teams.

Pat McAfee's new faction, that consists of Pete Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, call themselves "The Kings of NXT" and cleared the ring. Then McAfee addressed the NXT Universe to cut a scathing promo against The Undisputed Era.

After McAfee finished delivering his promo, he and his group were on their way back to the parking lot where Killian Dain attacked him from behind. The Beast Of Belfast who was alone got picked apart by Lorcan, Burch, and Dunne.

Dunne then beat up Dain and slammed the door of their car on his face. Dunne, McAfee, and the rest drove away while the camera showed Dain to be bleeding from the mouth as he held his jaw.

Killian Dain's wife and WWE RAW Superstar Nikki Cross did not take lightly to Dain's assault and responded on Twitter. Cross was concerned for her husband's safety and said that she was coming to get him.

Right!!!!!!! That’s it!



What the......🤬😡



hold on hun, if I can figure out what side of the road to drive on finally, I’ll come get you 😥 @KillianDain https://t.co/DMS2n4xOIf — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 5, 2020

As of this writing, WWE is yet to release an official statement regarding the extent of Dain's injury.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain in WWE

Nikki Cross and Killian Dain were together in NXT for a brief time when they were a part of a faction called SAnitY. However Dain, along with Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe, was drafted to SmackDown in April 2018 while Cross remained on the Black and Gold brand as a singles competitor.

Is #SAnitY YOUR favorite WWE NXT Tag Team of the Year 2017?! Tweet #NXTAWARDTAGTEAM and #SANITY to cast your vote! https://t.co/RHqsVQKOK4 pic.twitter.com/S3zOZpI65p — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2018

After the faction was disbanded, Dain was repackaged with a new gimmick and moved back to NXT while Cross remained on the main roster after making her debut in November 2018. Killian Dain and Nikki Cross tied the knot on January 17, 2019.