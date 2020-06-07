Nikki Cross reveals the mastermind behind her commentary antics

Nikki Cross was highly entertaining on SmackDown commentary recently

Nikki Cross joined Michael Cole, Corey graves and Bayley on the commentary table

Nikki Cross on was on commentary last week on SmackDown when Alexa Bliss was taking on Sasha Banks. The former WWE Women's tag-team champion joined Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Bayley on the commentary table and had a fun outing.

Nikki went all out cheering her tag-team partner Alexa from the table and was more of a cheerleader than a commentator then. At one point, she even took off her headphones and Cole had to Nikki Cross that he did not hear a word she said because her mic was nowhere close.

The antics at the commentary table were well received by the WWE Universe and it was completely unorthodox and was highly entertaining. Nikki Cross sat down with TV Insider this week and spoke about the mastermind behind her antics at the table.

Cross revealed that it was Michael Cole's idea to have her at the table and he encouraged her to have fun while she was at it. She adds that the idea popped up in the build-up to WrestleMania when Alexa Bliss was in singles action against Asuka. She said:

I want to say it was Michael Cole’s idea. I think it started when Alexa was competing against Asuka leading up to our women’s tag team championship match at WrestleMania against the Kabuki Warriors. Michael Cole is such a wonderful person because he was very encouraging. He told me to be myself. I think I was dancing on the table and cheering on Alexa. I really had so much fun. I think he is such an amazing commentator. It has been great working alongside him.

Talking about the freedom she got at the table and the trust WWE have in her for the same, she said:

It is so rewarding. The direction was for me to be myself. There is a lot of caffeine involved. I want to give credit to the coffee!

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss lose tag-team titles

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the same energy was not able to help them retain the tag-titles on SmackDown. They lost the titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks this week but it might lead to a match at Backlash.