Nikki Cross unveils new gear ahead of her WWE RAW return tonight

Nikki Cross is seemingly returning tonight on WWE RAW. It's been a while since fans last saw Cross on WWE TV, but if her latest tweet is any indication, that's about to change.

Earlier this afternoon, Nikki Cross sent out a tweet showing off her new gear that she will be wearing tonight on WWE RAW. It leaves the WWE Universe to speculate about what role Cross will have on tonight's show.

What will Nikki Cross do tonight on WWE RAW?

Last week's edition of WWE RAW implied that the partnership between Bray Wyatt and Bliss has come to an end. Does Cross once again get inserted into the craziness surrounding Bliss and her evil doll Lilly? We will find out soon enough.

Regardless of what WWE has planned for Nikki Cross tonight, we're sure she's just excited to be able to wrestle again for the WWE Universe. In case you missed it a few weeks back, Cross took to social media with an emotional tweet about how much she missed wrestling.

Nikki Cross tweeted the following:

"I got my bachelors. I'm halfway through my masters. I'll get a PhD if I want to. I'm a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor. Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to. But I want what I want. I want to wrestle. I want to entertain. It's what I was born to do."

With any luck, Nikki Cross will be able to both wrestle and entertain the WWE Universe later tonight on RAW.

Are you excited about Nikki Cross returning to WWE RAW tonight? What do you hope to see from her? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.