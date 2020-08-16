Nikki Cross reveals 'selfish' highlight featuring Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross is not having her best time on SmackDown currently. In addition to losing in multiple title matches against Bayley, Cross recently attacked and abandoned her best friend, Alexa Bliss. While the Superstar now seems desperate to make up for her actions, there's uncertainty over Alexa Bliss forgiving her best friend.

That said, Nikki Cross still considers her WrestleMania moment, involving Alexa Bliss, as one of the biggest highlights of her career. She recalled the time when she teamed up with Bliss and took on the Kabuki Warriors.

Talking about her favourite WrestleMania moment, Nikki Cross said,

"Being able to compete and open this year's WrestleMania was a dream come true with Lexi (Alexa Bliss) against The Kabuki Warriors. They were such an amazing team. So, that's obviously my own personal, selfish, individual highlight, and for myself watching WrestleMania, there's so many."

She also talked about her WrestleMania events that she thinks are the most memorable and said,

"I think the WrestleMania where you had Daniel Bryan and Triple H kicks off the show and then the end with Daniel Bryan winning the big main event, the big championship match. I believe it was in New Orleans. Someone will have to remind me of the year because I'm, you know, silly, but I think that's one of my favourite WrestleManias. But then [WrestleMania 35], you had Becky, then you had Kofi, Kofi Mania and Becky Mania, like last year was awesome too and that was my first WrestleMania, so. But then, [WrestleMania] 17 was a good one - uh, I can't [choose one]." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Nikki Cross abandoning Alexa Bliss

After losing a title match against Bayley on SmackDown, Cross pushed Alexa Bliss and left the latter inside the ring. Following that, a vulnerable Bliss was attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as he wanted to send a message to Braun Strowman.

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss, Strowman said that he doesn't care about her. A heartbroken Alexa Bliss wanted to get answers out of the 'Monster Among Men' last week, but instead, he attacked her.

At this point, Alexa Bliss has been booked as a pawn in their feud. However, there's a strong possibility that she could be the Sister Abigail that Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House has needed for so long. After all, WWE already teased that possibility with the graphic of Alexa Bliss looking like Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.