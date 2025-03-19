Nikki Cross sends a message amid Wyatt Sicks' WWE absence

It has been a while since the WWE Universe saw the Wyatt Sicks. However, amid this absence, Nikki Cross, AKA Abby the Witch, sent a message on social media.

The message in question was posted on X and was a shoutout to WWE 2K25, the newest and hottest video game in professional wrestling. The game has taken the world by storm and includes many new features.

Of course, The Wyatt Sicks are a part of the game but are only available to gamers on certain exclusive purchases. Those playing WWE 2K25 can access the playable characters of Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Uncle Howdy by pre-ordering the Standard Edition or purchasing The Deadman or Bloodline versions of the game.

Cross took the opportunity to remind fans of this, sharing a still from the game featuring herself striking an iconic pose as Abby the Witch. She captioned the tweet with the red circle emoji synonymous with Bray Wyatt and the words "2K25."

Fans are clamoring to play WWE 2K25, and it's safe to say that Nikki Cross and the Wyatt Sicks are some of the best playable characters in the game.

Alexa Bliss could join Nikki Cross in The Wyatt Sicks

As of this writing, many questions surround The Wyatt Sicks. The group hasn't been seen since being transferred to WWE SmackDown, so fans wonder when they will debut and what Triple H and Co. have planned for them in the long run.

Of course, such thoughts lead to a ton of fantasy booking, and one of the most popular scenarios sees Alexa Bliss joining the group. The Goddess is no stranger to Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt name, having worked closely with The Fiend a few years ago.

Considering she recently returned at the Royal Rumble and is also signed to SmackDown, many believe her joining the eerie group is the logical next step.

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for all parties involved.

