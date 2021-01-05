"What will make me a legend?" - Nikki Cross shares her 2021 goals in WWE

Recently, WWE has been sharing videos of various Superstars discussing their New Years Resolutions for 2021. On their Twitter account, WWE recently shared a brief discussion with Nikki Cross, talking more in-depth about her 2021 plans than some of her fellow Superstars.

In the video clip, Nikki Cross is asked what her resolutions for 2021 would be. Cross shared a very thoughtful answer, first of all reflecting on 2020.

"2020 was a very difficult year. I learned a lot of lessons, I made a lot of mistakes, and it make me really ask myself some questions, and to be honest I didn't really like the answers... I'm here at Monday Night RAW, Legends Night, and it just gets me thinking to what kind of legacy I'm going to leave behind. What is it that I'm going to do that's going to make me a legend."

Considering this, Nikki Cross continued and shared her thoughts on her current WWE status, thinking about her former alliances with SaniTy and Alexa Bliss.

"I don't think it's going to be me being some crazy little Scottish girl that lost her sanity. I definitely don't think it's going to be someone's best friend. I don't think it's even going to be being the first -ever two-time women's tag team champion."

Nikki Cross shared her final thoughts on cementing her legacy in WWE

After considering her past and seemingly putting everything behind her, Nikki Cross then moved on to her future.

"Whatever it is, I have to do it as me. As Nikki Cross. In 2021 I need to stand on my own and figure out... figure my own legacy, because the own person that can make me, is me."

