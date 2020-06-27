Nikki Cross shares an embarrassing botch she made on WWE SmackDown

Nikki Cross pointed out the botch herself on Twitter.

Nikki Cross will take on Bayley for the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship.

Nikki Cross is the new No. 1 Contender

The majority of the week's WWE SmackDown revolved around WWE Superstars paying tribute to The Undertaker. The WWE Universe also saw King Corbin taking shots at The Undertaker and Jeff Hardy making sure that the King pays for his words. This week's SmackDown also shaped the WWE Extreme Rules card as well. We now know that Bray Wyatt will take on Braun Strowman in a non-title match and that Nikki Cross will take on Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the event.

Nikki Cross' botch on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss took part in a Fatal Four-way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. Nikki Cross surprised the WWE Universe when she rolled up Lacey Evans for the three count.

Nikki Cross took to Twitter to point out that she had made a botch even before the match began. While making her entrance, Cross broke the zip of her top. Her Tweet is embedded below:

My entrance was so physical-I broke the zip on my top 🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂 SEXY NIKKI!!! Hehehehe #SmackDown https://t.co/UxhmUn1Ob9 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 27, 2020

Now that Extreme Rules is less than a month away, the match card seems to be shaping into an exciting one. Nikki Cross has booked her place at the PPV as the No.1 Contender to Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Nikki Cross has been in the WWE since 2016, first wrestling on NXT and later making her main roster debut in 2018. Since then, Nikki Cross hasn't won a singles Championship but has managed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Alexa Bliss.

Bayley and Nikki Cross have battled for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in the past. Bayley came out victorious on that occasion due to an interference from Sasha Banks. Bayley & Banks and Cross & Bliss have had a heated rivalry in the past. The two teams have had multiple battles over the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Even though Nikki Cross won the No. 1 Contender's Match on WWE SmackDown, her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss was overjoyed for her. The two celebrated Cross' victory in the ring and after the match as well