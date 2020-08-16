Nikki Cross shares real-life sacrifice required in WWE

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross has had a lot of success on the main roster, especially on SmackDown alongside Alexa Bliss. But that means, she is one of the Superstars who is not working in the same WWE brand as her husband, Killian Dain.

WWE's hectic schedule is no secret, but Nikki Cross recently revealed that she and her husband always aim at working through these tough situations to be with each other. She went on to say that both of them understand that the business requires WWE Superstars to make sacrifices.

Nikki Cross further stated that sometimes, she and her husband don't meet each other for almost a week, but they always find a way to come together and spend some time. Revealing the personal details of her relationship, Cross said:

"We both kind of always understood that when it comes to this business, you know, there are sacrifices that are going to be made. There are times, and there's going to be a lot of nights where we don't see each other. But, to me, it's like, 'Okay, let's do this now and then on our sixth day, we'll be able to spend every night together watching old movies.'"

"We always realize it could be a reality, and we're grateful that there was a time where we're both at NXT together and worked together. So, you kind of just have to be like, 'Okay, well we got to do that, so, that's cool'. And he's pushing. He's doing the walk, and I'm doing the walk." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Nikki Cross and her current run in WWE

The last few months saw Nikki Cross relentlessly chase the SmackDown Women's Championship. Unfortunately for her, she couldn't beat Bayley, and the frustration got to her, which led her to attack and abandon Alexa Bliss in the process.

After seeing how Alexa Bliss is being dragged in the feud between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, Nikki Cross was quick to apologize. However, it remains to be seen if Bliss will ignore Cross' actions on two consecutive episodes of SmackDown.