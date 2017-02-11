WWE News: Nikki Cross talks Young's vision, being unique and more

Nikki Cross has made quite the impact down in NXT.

Cross’ new heel persona has done wonders for her career

What's the story?

NXT superstar Nikki Cross recently spoke to Brian Campbell of ESPN.com about a number of topics including her Sanity persona, Eric Young and how she would describe herself as a performer.

Cross has been a part of the group for a few months now and even featured in an NXT Women's Championship match at the last TakeOver event.

In case you didn't know...

Cross was signed to WWE in April 2016, when she was announced as one of ten new signees at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She initially began wrestling under the name Nikki Glencross, however, after being a few months away from tapings, she returned as a heel alongside Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young and Sawyer Fulton with the group known as Sanity.

The heart of the matter

Cross covered a range of different topics during her interview as can be seen below. When asked how she would describe herself as a performer, she was quoted as saying:

"At the end of the day, there is no one else in the world like me, so my wrestling style isn't going to be like anyone else either. Human beings aren't the same so wrestlers aren't the same. I'm me and there is no one else like me. I'm going to keep doing that because it's me."

She also spoke about Eric Young's vision for SAnitY that, according to her, has rubbed off on the other members:

"We are vicious and we are here to take. We want to reinvent this industry. We want to change the way that people look at groups and stables. We want to do so much more than has been done before."

Sanity have been on fire since arriving in NXT

Transforming into her SAnitY persona before going out:

"Basically I just think about stuff that would make me that angry at the world and things that make me distressed. It's basically thinking about every bad thing that ever happened to me or a family member and you just bring it to the surface. The whole world is against you.

What's next?

Following on from her unsuccessful attempt at winning the NXT Women's Championship, Cross appears to have reverted back to simply being a member of the stable.

WWE seem very interested in pushing her if the last few months are anything to go by, and her 'lunatic' character seems like something that could be extremely marketable for the company.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to hear Cross maintain her character's persona in interviews, which is something that a lot more superstars should be doing on a week to week basis. She's an extremely talented competitor and has been so ever since she burst onto the independent scene, so it's no surprise for us to see her competing at such a high level.

It seems now as if Ember Moon will be the next challenger for Asuka's title, but following WrestleMania, there is every possibility that Cross will once again be back in the championship picture herself.

