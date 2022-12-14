Nikki Cross teases the return of popular WWE stable

Nikki Cross recently returned to her sinister side after being portrayed as a superhero. She posted a story on Instagram that may be hinting that her past may become her future with the return of a popular stable.

SAnitY made their NXT debut on October 12, 2016, and Nikki Cross previously worked in the sinister group with Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe. Cross played the role of the group's Sinister Sister and took on a crazy persona to fit in. In 2018, the group was called up to the main roster without Nikki, with her debuting shortly after.

Nikki Cross recently shared a cryptic image on her Instagram story, fueling speculation about the faction's return to WWE. The image depicts a date of 10-12-16, which denotes SAnitY's NXT debut, and another date of 04-21-89, which denotes Cross' birth date.

#WWERAW Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. Nikki Cross with another SAnitY tease.The new drawings have 10-12-16 which was SAnitY’s debut, and 11-21-18 was when she had a match with Candice in NXT. 👀 #WWERAW https://t.co/oh0erjEYbR

Eric Young has since joined IMPACT Wrestling, but was recently written off television. So, whether or not WWE brings back the sinister faction with or without him will be interesting to see.

Nikki Cross has been stalking Candice Lerae for several weeks

Cross underwent a significant character transformation earlier this year, reverting back to her old persona.

She has been stalking Candice LeRae backstage, and it appears that the former Women's Tag Team Champion has now set her sights on The Poison Pixie. Nikki Cross was spotted hiding behind a wall during a previous backstage interview with LeRae.

On this week's Monday Night Raw, The Sinister Sister was seen stalking The Poison Pixie during a backstage segment with herself, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis. Now there's another date in her Instagram story, 11-21-18, which is the date of her last match with Candice.

It will be interesting to see how things progress for the former 'Almost a Superhero' and the Poison Pixie, but fans will be in for a treat if Sanity makes a WWE return.

Who do you want to see SAnitY focus on when they return to WWE?

