Nikki Cross opens up about the inspirations behind her new heroic persona

Nikki Cross recently saw a huge change in her character, as she dropped her previous persona for that of a bright and shining superhero. Cross has been on a roll for a while, and her new character has made fans even more interested.

Not much background has been given for Nikki's new superhero character other than the fact that she wants to send the right message to all the little boys and girls in the world.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently appeared on WWE Espanyol's El Brunch De WWE where she discussed the inspirations for her new character.

Cross revealed that she was heavily inspired by comic books and superhero comics, recalling how she used to watch the X-Men and Spiderman TV shows as a child back in Scotland.

"The idea started to form right about the Royal Rumble,” Cross said. “For me, I’ve always taken a lot of inspiration, a lot of comfort, a lot of escapism from superhero movies and superhero television shows in Scotland as a little girl. I would always watch the X-Men cartoon, the Spiderman cartoons. For me, I really wanted to come up with something that was really inspirational to little girls and boys and something that is a very positive message. To me, the whole message is that I don’t have super powers, I don’t have super speed, I don’t have super strength, I can’t fly unfortunately but it’s so you don’t need superpowers to be a superhero," said Nikki Cross (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It will be interesting to see just where WWE chooses to go with this storyline. Either way, it is great to see Nikki Cross being more involved on television.

Nikki Cross recently had a heartwarming exchange with The Hurricane

Nikki Cross's new superhero character isn't the first to grace WWE's ring. By far the most popular superhero character in wrestling has to be that of The Hurricane, as performed by Gregory Helms.

The two recently exchanged words via Twitter, where The Hurricane voiced his support for Cross and even gave her his blessings, something that she very much appreciated.

your blessing on this means so much to me. It’s important.



Nobody will ever ever replace Hurricane Helms. He’s one in a gazillion. I treasure your support and hope to make you proud as I carve my path.



I just gotta track the Hurricane down first! I keep missing him at #WWERaw — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 22, 2021

It is always great to see fellow professionals supporting each other. Nikki Cross is a wonderful talent and will most certainly do justice to the superhero character.

Edited by Prem Deshpande